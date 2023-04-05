Play Brightcove video

Lancashire's star player Jimmy Anderson says he has no intention of slowing down, as the club approaches its first match of the new season against Surrey.

At 40, he is one of the most experienced players at Old Trafford.

But he says his love of the game is undiminished, despite more than 20 years at the top.

Last season, Lancashire were unable to take home the silver, but Jimmy says this year the side are aiming to throw off the 'nearly men' tag.

They were in the top two of every competition, and the bowler says that's a great place to start this year.

With so many of his teammates playing so well, he says the club can take confidence from their record.

"It shows consistency definitely. I think the frustration is we've gone through the year without a trophy," he said.

"I think this year we'll be hopefully going one step further in at least one of the competitions."

"I still really enjoy it"

Play Brightcove video

Boasting a record breaking 675 Test wickets to his name, Anderson is also looking to add to his international tally.

With Old Trafford hosting the Australians in July for their Test Match against England, he says he's concentrating on keeping fit for international duties as well as the day job.

And he says that the special atmosphere at the ground will give the national side an extra lift.

"Its always special when we get an Ashes Test here. For me its such a special place to play, but particularly when theres an Ashes test here.

"It just sort of gets the buzz about cricket going, not just in Manchester but in the whole North West area."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...