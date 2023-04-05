The Blackpool South MP Scott Benton has been secretly filmed offering to lobby for gambling investors for payment - despite rules prohibiting them from doing so.

The undercover investigation by The Times shows the Conservative MP explaining how he could use his position to try and limit the biggest reforms to gambling laws since 2005.

He was secretly filmed by undercover reporters from the newspaper who posed as investors for a fake company with interest in the betting and gaming industry who were looking for an adviser.

The video shows him boasting about his "easy access to ministers" claiming he could speak to them in between votes, or "literally sit outside" a minister’s office if the company needed an urgent answer to a question.

He also said he could “call in favours” from colleagues if needed.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton was secretly filmed by The Times offering to break parliamentary rules. Credit: The Times

MPs are banned from accepting money to raise issues with ministers or ask questions in parliament on behalf of clients - something known as lobbying.

Following the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal MPs are now also barred from acting as a parliamentary adviser or consultant, as well as giving advice on how to influence parliament.

The Times video shows Benton, if he had been paid, would have breached the rules in place.

The newspaper contacted a number of MPs offering paid work as an expert adviser, with Mr Benton suggesting he would be happy to be paid between £2,000 and £4,000 a month to help the fake company.

There is no suggestion Mr Benton broke any parliamentary rules or accept any financial payment.

Mr Benton has been approached by ITV News for comment but has not responded.

In response to The Times report, Mr Benton said he “had no further contact” with the fake company after the meeting and had been “concerned” that what was being asked of him breached the rules.

In a statement, he said: “Last month I was approached by a purported company offering me an expert advisory role. I met with two individuals claiming to represent the company to find out what this role entailed.

"After this meeting, I was asked to forward my CV and some other personal details. I did not do so as I was concerned that what was being asked of me was not within Parliamentary rules.

“I contacted the Commons Registrar and the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner who clarified these rules for me and had no further contact with the company.

"I did this before being made aware that the company did not exist and the individuals claiming to represent it were journalists.”

The Prime Minister, who entered office promising to deliver “integrity”, has been urged by the Liberal Democrats to remove the Tory whip from Mr Benton.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “These shocking revelations are yet another damning indictment of the state of the Conservative Party. The British public are sick of Conservative sleaze.

“Rishi Sunak must strip Benton of the Conservative Party whip immediately. Anything less would make a mockery of his claim to restore integrity.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “That smell? The rotten stench of Tory sleaze. #CashForQuestions

“Yet another Conservative MP looking to line his own pockets while Sunak does nothing.

"This PM is failing to deliver the integrity he promised. Only Labour will clean up politics.”

Downing Street said it was first and foremost a matter for the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg, and whipping matters were for the Whips Office.

Scott Benton was elected as MP for Blackpool South in 2019, making it the first time since 1997 the constituency has been represented by a Conservative.

He won with a majority of 3,690, achieving a swing of 9.4%.

In January 2021 he was found to have broken Parliamentary rules, after failing to register six entries in the Register of Members' Financial Interests within the House's 28-day deadline, for payments received for his work as a Members' researcher.

He said it had been an "admin error" which meant his income from Calderdale Council had not been properly declared.

