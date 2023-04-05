A petition for a statue of entertainer Paul O'Grady to be built in his hometown has been signed by more than 100,000 people.

The television star, from Birkenhead on Merseyside, died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday, 28 March, aged 67.

His death was met with an outpouring of tributes from friends, famous faces and the general public.

Now, an appeal has been set up by fan Kieran Gabriel, who says the late Lily Savage star should be "immortalised" in statue form.

Writing on the petition page Mr Gabriel, a graphic designer also from the town, said: "Paul O’Grady passed away suddenly on March 28th and it only feels right to honour the life of such a great human being by immortalising him in statue form, in his hometown of Birkenhead.

"Paul has left a huge legacy with his trailblazing work as a drag artist, social and political causes, LGBT rights and of course, his love of animals.

"This is a petition to the Wirral Council, who must surely take stock of the huge outpouring of love in the wake of Paul’s passing.

"Liverpool has Cilla; Birkenhead deserves Paul."

Those commenting on the petition suggested any statue should include dogs, due to his love of the animals.

O'Grady shot to fame with his alter-ego Lily Savage. Credit: PA Images

Comedian and TV presenter O’Grady was born in Birkenhead, on the Wirral, in June 1955.

In a statement released announcing his death, O'Grady's partner Andre Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully."

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Paying tribute to his friend, and fellow LGBT campaigner, Peter Tatchell said O'Grady "never forgot" his northern roots.

Speaking to ITV Granada, Mr Tatchell, who runs a human rights foundation which O'Grady was a patron of, said: "Even though Paul settled in southern England, he never forgot his northern roots.

"He still had a great love and passion for Merseyside and he wanted the people there to get a better fairer deal.

"He was a great and much loved entertainer. He used that cause to promote things he believed in like animal rights and LGBT+ equality."