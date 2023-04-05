A teenager is being treated in hospital after a mass brawl in Rochdale.

Police were called to the Tweedale Street junction of Boundary Street on Monday night where they found the 16-year-old with injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers say 14 people were involved in the fight, with some of them armed, and the group dispersed as members of the public moved to intervene.

A second 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault. Police are now working to identify other people who were involved in the disturbance.

Chief Superintendent Nicky Porter, GMP Rochdale’s District Commander said: “Firstly, I would like to reassure the public that this incident last night has certainly not gone unnoticed and we are actively pursuing all lines on enquiry to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“We are also aware that this incident has understandably caused some concern in the local area.

"You will see an increased the number of officers on patrol around the local area to help provide reassurance and they are more than happy to provide a listening ear to any concerns or information you may have about any crimes or issues in your area.

“Rochdale has a very strong community spirit and our friends, families, neighbours and communities that live and work in the borough are disheartened by the violence displayed last night.

"We will continue to work together with the council, local partners and as one community to ensure people feel safe and go about their daily lives, without fearing violence.

“I would like to urge the public to please come forward with any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage you may have regarding last night’s incident.

"Even if you think your piece of information is insignificant, it could be a huge help to our ongoing investigations.”