A pub worker needed a metal plate inserted into her jaw after she was attacked by a "dangerous and violent" man over a drinks order.

David Barr, 33, hit the woman at the Punch Hotel, in Darwen, in Lancashire, breaking her jaw in three places.

Lancashire Police described the attack as an "absolutely horrific, unprovoked assault, on a woman just doing her job."

Barr, from Quaker Lane in Darwen, placed the order, became angry and then walked out of the pub on 13 August 2022.

Barr attacked the woman outside the pub in Darwen. Credit: Google Street View

When the staff member told him the drinks were ready, he screamed in her face before hitting her.

The woman needed surgery, including a metal plate inserted into her jaw to help it heal.

Barr was later arrested and charged with wounding. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to unlawful wounding and was sentenced to 20 months in jail.

Lancashire Police's Tony Roberts said: “This was an absolutely horrific, unprovoked assault, on a woman just doing her job.

“Barr is clearly a very dangerous and violent man. He lashed out and hit the woman, causing serious injuries which required surgery."