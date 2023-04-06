A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot dead in a pub on the Wirral on Christmas Eve.

Connor Chapman, of no fixed address, faces a total of nine offences in connection with the shooting at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village.

The 26-year-old beautician was fatally shot just before midnight on 24 December 2022, but is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack, which left four men injured.

Chapman is also charged with possessing a converted Scorpion sub-machine gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The other counts against him are the attempted murder of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, and the unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods, a Mercedes A Class car, between December 22 and 26 last year.