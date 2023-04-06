A man has been jailed for raping a Ukrainian refugee in Neston on the Wirral.

Jwamer Saygul, who is 24 and of Ringway in Neston, raped the woman in a park in the town in October last year.

He had met her on a bus from Chester City centre.

Saygul said he was keen to get to know her better and arranged to meet her in Neston. They went to a park and he tried to initiate sexual contact.

But when she rejected him, he grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the floor and raped her.

She managed to run away and rang a friend who called the police.

Saygul was arrested, but he told officers that sexual intercourse had been initiated by the victim and that it was consensual.

When he appeared at Chester Crown Court he pleaded not guilty to rape.

But following his trial a jury took just 25 minutes to return a guilty verdict, and he was sentenced to nine years in prison. He has also been placed on the Sexual Offenders Register for life.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Sarah Egan, a specially-trained prosecutor with CPS Mersey Cheshire’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) unit, said: "The victim had fled the ongoing war and atrocities in her home country, and came to the UK, expecting to find refuge.

"Instead, she was forced to endure unwanted sexual advances from Saygul, which culminated in him attacking her violently, and raping her. We are a nation that aims to welcome those who seek refuge and it is unconscionable that this happens to anyone, let alone someone who is in such a potentially vulnerable position.

"This is not the first time Saygul has been convicted of a sexual offence. He is a predator, who thinks he can do whatever he wants, with no regard for anyone, especially women. He has shown absolutely no remorse.

"The trial was successfully concluded in two and a half days. The guilty verdict was reached in 25 minutes, which speaks volumes about what the jury thought of the plausibility of Saygul’s evidence.

"The victim has been incredibly brave, and we would like to thank her, the witnesses, and the prosecution team, for helping bring Saygul to justice. We hope the victim is able to move forward and wish her well.

"We would like to remind the public that offences of this nature are taken extremely seriously and will be prosecuted within the full extent of the law.

"There is absolutely no justification or mitigation in relation to sexual offences, or indeed any other offending behaviour. We would like to encourage anyone who has been a victim of crime to come forward. There are special measures that can be used to support victims and witnesses and they were used successfully on this case".