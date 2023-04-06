Two Greater Manchester Police officers have left the force, and been barred from serving ever again, after a disciplinary hearing over a racist WhatsApp group.

The group called 'The Dispensables' was used to share "racist and homophobic posts" along with messages relating to drugs.

A tribunal dismissed PC Rebekah Kelly without notice while PC Ashley Feest was told he would have been sacked, had he not previously resigned.

A third officer, PC Graham Atkinson, was handed a final written warning.

All three were found to have committed gross misconduct.

The WhatsApp group was said to be dominated by PC Aaron Jones who was banned from policing last year. Credit: PA

The disciplinary panel heard at least six male police officers were members of the messaging group.

It was said to be dominated by another officer, PC Aaron Jones, who resigned after being convicted of drugs offences in 2021 and barred from becoming a police officer ever again.

PC Jones was said to have dismissed troublemakers at Eid celebrations in Manchester's Curry Mile, in August 2018, using racist language in a separate chat with PC Kelly - his girlfriend. She was not a member of the WhatsApp group.

The panel concluded PC Kelly failed to challenge her then boyfriend, now her husband, when he made racist and derogatory remarks.

It also referred to a video with "clear racist overtones," which was sent to PC Kelly by PC Jones which showed a Lithuanian man being mocked.

"PC Kelly obviously saw it as something funny," said panel chair Paul Forster who added the officer was "remarkably ignorant" about race.

He pointed out that during her evidence, when asked who Steven Lawrence was, she replied he had been killed by police officers.

The black teenager had in fact been murdered by two white racist civilians in 1993, a shocking killing which led to huge changes by police forces which were branded "institutionally racist."

PC Kelly "gave the appearance of not being interested in such matters," said Mr Forster.

The tribunal concluded PC Ashley Feest would have been dismissed had he not already resigned. Credit: MEN Media

PC Ashley Feest was said to have referenced the illicit use of drugs on the group chat.

The hearing was told he also shared a "racist" meme about slavery and was found to be positive for steroids when randomly tested for drugs by the force.

The former officer claimed the chat in the group was "banter" although he accepted he had used steroids.

Giving evidence, former PC Feest, frequently appeared to be in tears as he offered an apology to the panel.

He said: "I would like to start by expressing my heartfelt and sincere apology to the panel, the press and the general public. I'm horrified.

"This has been a nightmare for me for getting on for four years, a nightmare of my own doing."

He added the meme he shared was "not representative of my views," adding: "I'm in no way racist and never do I carry any prejudiced views."

He concluded: "I'm a good man who has endured a difficult life. I have made a mistake but there's no malice, there was no intent and there was no crime committed."

PC Graham Atkinson was given a final written warning. Credit: MEN Media

PC Graham Atkinson was captured on video mocking a Lithuanian man. He said he was a probationary officer back when it was filmed by PC Jones in 2018.

PC Atkinson said he had been called out as the man had a neighbour dispute. He said he spent 30 or 40 minutes at the house and told the hearing his mocking lasted no more than five seconds.

"I would just like to sincerely apologise to the panel, GMP and the public," he said.

"I can completely understand how much damage is done to public confidence and I'm very sorry. I don't recognise the person I was five years ago... I'm honestly not that person anymore. I have grown as a police officer and a man."

He told the hearing he spent his own money to attend courses on inclusivity.

He said he was "not a racist" but he understood how members of the public might view it.

GMP say the officers' conduct was a "complete disgrace."

At the time of the incidents, all three officers worked in GMP’s City of Manchester North division.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Allen, head of GMP Professional Standards Branch, said: “The conduct of these officers was a complete disgrace and it is fitting that three members of the WhatsApp group now find themselves barred from policing for life, with one also carrying a criminal conviction for offering to supply drugs.

“Whilst messages were sent across personal WhatsApp accounts, given the racist and homophobic content, in addition to other communications revelling in the misuse of drugs, any right to privacy these officers thought they had was ousted by their abhorrent conduct.

“The shameful behaviour of these officers risks undermining the noble work of all in GMP who serve our diverse communities with kindness and this is why I have no hesitation in demonstrating, very publicly, the hard line that will be taken when such repugnant behaviour is detected.

“GMP have given a firm commitment to expelling those whose behaviour risks bringing policing into disrepute and members of the ‘the Dispensables’ WhatsApp group may now recognise that our actions very much match our words given their now dispensed status from policing."