Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was run over in a 'targeted attack' in Salford.

Officers were called to Liverpool Road, in Eccles, close to the Esso/Tesco Express just before 11pm on Wednesday, 5 April.

Greater Manchester Police say they found a man had been injured after being hit by a Blue VW Golf R, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives say that the driver of the Golf ran away leaving the car in the middle of the road and that another vehicle, a white VW Tiguan, was also involved in the incident.

There have not been any arrests, and officers are appealing for CCTV, dashcam, and doorbell footage to help their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Gareth Humphreys, of GMP’s Salford division said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances of this incident and an investigation is underway.

"We believe that this was a targeted attack and that there is no risk to the wider public.

“We are also asking anyone who may have been in the area to come forward with any information or footage that could help us during our investigation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.