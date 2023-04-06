The Beatles Statue in Liverpool has been dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing ahead of Eurovision.

The figures of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon walking together have been draped with white Vyshyvankas at Pier Head, before the international music contest takes place next month in the city.

The embroidered shirts, which are a national costume, have been sourced from the war-torn state.

Ukrainian holiday Vyshyvanka Day, which usually takes place in the third week of May, sees the country's residents embrace their folk history and wear traditional costumes.

Liverpool was chosen to host Eurovision as the UK was the runner-up last year while winners Ukraine continue to face the Russian invasion.

The Beatles st form in the city in 1960, and the metal sculptures of the Fab Four arrived on the Waterfront more than 50 years later.

The BBC, which is organising Eurovision as the national broadcaster, has been using branding with the Penny Lane typeface, sharing a name with The Beatles' hit from 1967.

The corporation previously said Ukraine will be a "rich ribbon running through" the event and is using the country's camera equipment, while Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will present the event on the BBC.

Sanina, 32, who came second at Eurovision in 2016 with her band The Hardkiss, will be joined by fellow hosts singer Alesha Dixon, comedian Graham Norton and Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina is among the Eurovision hosts. Credit: PA Images

All 37 countries have chosen their acts to compete in the 2023 competition, with Ukraine opting for Tvorchi's song Heart Of Steel and the UK being represented by Mae Muller with I Wrote A Song.

The music show, which will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, will hold its semi-finals on May 9 and 11.

The grand final is on May 13 and will air live on BBC One and will also be broadcast in cinemas.

