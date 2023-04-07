Police investigating the suspected murder of a man from Gorton have found a body in Stockport.

26-year-old Keano Byrne was last seen in the early hours of Sunday 26 March 2023 leaving Northumberland Road in Brinnington and walking towards Reddish Vale with another man.

Detectives say that formal identifications has yet to take place, but that but that "officers are treating his disappearance as a murder inquiry following information revealed during the investigation into his disappearance."

A police officer at the scene Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police say that specialist teams of have been searching the area in and around Reddish Vale Country Park since he was reported missing.

They've confirmed that a body was located in the water just after noon.

Police say that shortly after Mr. Byrne was reported missing enquiries established that he may have come to harm.

Two men, aged 26 and 30, who were arrested as part of the investigation have been released under investigation.

Specialist officers have been searching the scene Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "Clearly this is an upsetting time for Keano’s family and they are being kept informed of the ongoing investigation as well as being supported by specialist officers.

"Specialist teams from GMP have been searching for Keano and trying to establish what happened to him since he was reported missing.

“It is early stages of the investigation but we are determined to find out what happened to Keano so his family can have the answers they deserve.

"Formal identification has yet to take place but officers are treating his disappearance as a murder inquiry following information revealed during the investigation into his disappearance.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the Reddish Vale area in the early hours of Sunday 26 March between 3:30am and 6:30am, or who may have seen Keano after the time he went missing, to please contact police.

“No matter how small the information may seem, it may help us to piece together what has happened.

"We are looking for CCTV, dashcam footage, images, or any accounts of suspicious behaviour around that date as this will bring us one step closer to finding out what happened to Keano and help us understand the full circumstances."