Firefighters have been tackling a big fire at a car showroom in Preston.

The fire broke out just after 1am on Friday morning, at the Jaguar Land Rover showroon on Bluebell Way.

At its height, ten fire engines were at the scene together with two aerial ladder platforms, with crews scrambled from across Lancashire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said crews were expected to be on site for several hours, and warned the public to stay away and avoid the area if possible.

No injuries have been reported.

Lancashire Fire and rescue released drone footage of the blaze and said that ten fire engines from across the county were involved together with two aerial ladder platforms from Preston and Hyndburn, attended the commercial building fire.

