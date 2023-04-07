Play Brightcove video

Health leaders are warning the bank holiday weekend and next week's junior doctors strike will put massive pressure on the NHS in our region.

In what are being described as the most significant strikes in a decade junior doctors are planning a four-day walk out immediately after the bank holiday next week from 11th April to 15th April.

With services already stretched over the holiday weekend, some health leaders are saying that patient care is resting on a knife edge.

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said: "Health leaders are bracing themselves for the most significant strikes in a decade with many aspects of patient care resting on a knife-edge.

"They want to send a reassuring message to their local communities but they are deeply concerned about not being able to provide safe care as they cannot rely on the same staffing levels as they have done with previous strikes.

"They are doing their best to mitigate any risks, which unfortunately means making the difficult decision to cancel more planned treatments and appointments than they would have liked to have done so that they can prioritise the most life-critical services.

"The NHS will be open for business but this will not mean business as usual.

"We urge the Government and trade unions to do everything they can to call off these strikes and to step up public communications urgently so that people who need healthcare understand what is available and at stake."

But hospitals in the region say they are are putting plans in place to manage the disruption, and patients are being urged to seek treatment if they really need it.