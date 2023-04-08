Police called to musical after 'disturbance' when audience asked not to sing

Police were called to Manchester's Palace Theatre after a "disturbance" triggered by audience members singing over the performers in a musical.

Last night's performance of 'The Bodyguard' was stopped, 10 minutes before the end of the show, due to what theatre bosses describe as "disruptive customers."

Images from inside the theatre show some people being removed from the audience.

Security staff pulled some audience members out of the theatre's Upper Circle. Credit: MEN Media

Theatre staff had asked those watching the show to refrain from singing, with signs put up around the auditorium.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said officers were sent to the venue "after staff reported a number of people in the audience causing a disturbance."

They added: "Two people removed by security staff were spoken to by police and a decision about any further action will be made once the evidence has been reviewed."

Lead actor and singer Melody Thornton said in a video post she was "sorry" the show had to be halted. Credit: Melody Thornton/Instagram

The show's star, former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton, said she was "sorry" the show had to be halted.

In a post on social media, she said: " I’m just very sorry we couldn’t finish the show. I fought really hard. It feels awful.

"I just hope we see you again.

"I respect that you paid your money and I am so grateful to everyone who respects the people on stage, who want to give you a beautiful show."

A Palace Theatre spokesperson said: “The performance of The Bodyguard at The Palace Theatre, Manchester was stopped at 9.40pm last night and not continued.

"We are disappointed that the last 10 minutes of the show needed to be cancelled due to disruptive customers refusing to stay seated and spoiling the performance for others.

"We are grateful to our venue teams for dealing with these difficult circumstances in a professional and calm way, and to Greater Manchester police for their assistance.

"Future performances will continue as planned and we ask that customers are considerate towards the cast, fellow audience members and theatre team so that everyone can enjoy the wonderful entertainment on stage”.