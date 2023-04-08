'This is special' says Kompany as Burnley win promotion back to Premier League

Burnley have won promotion back to the Premier League, just 10 months after being regulated from football's top flight.

The Clarets beat Middlesbrough 2-1 last night, to guarantee their return, after a runaway Championship season under manager Vincent Kompany.

Ashley Barnes put Burnley ahead after just 11 minutes, but Chuba Akpom levelled for Middlesborough from the penalty spot just after half-time.

Connor Roberts then swept home the winner, in the 66th minute, to confirm the Clarets’ promotion with seven games of the season still to go.

Connor Roberts' second goal secured Burnley's promotion. Credit: PA

Vincent Kompany and his players celebrated in front of more than 2,000 jubilant travelling fans at the final whistle.

While delighted, the Belgian still wants to finish at the top of the Championship and collect the trophy that goes with it.

Kompany said: “I’m pleased and happy for the players. It’s a very special feeling, we have made memories today.

"There is already one milestone that has been achieved, and one achievement that cannot be taken away from us."

Manager Vincent Kompany celebrates with club captain Jack Cork. Credit: PA

“I am really happy for the club and for everybody involved," he added.

"This is special. I still have to say that the best moment will be if we get the trophy, and that is not the case yet.

“But for this club it already means what it means – next year, Burnley will be in the Premier League and Turf Moor will host the best teams in the world. That is something to be proud of.”

Burnley fans got to see their club win promotion at the first time of asking. Credit: PA

The Clarets moved onto 87 points with Friday’s win, 11 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and 19 above Luton in third.

Kompany said: “We don’t have to be ready (for the Premier League) now. We’re still in April, so we have another three months to make sure that everything is ready.

“We want to have a good time in the Premier League, and we want to compete. We have three months to plan, and I don’t think we have to fear that. We’ll embrace it.

“It’s a great achievement to have won promotion with seven games to go. I’ve experienced it twice before in my career where you’re pulling away and the next four or five games are about really enjoying it and showing the best version of yourself.

“It’s a really special feeling because you never get to enjoy it as much as in those moments.”