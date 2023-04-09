Search for missing young Cumbrian woman last seen in Greater Manchester

Two North West police forces are searching for a missing young woman, who disappeared on Good Friday.

Hannah Greig, from Wigton in Cumbria, was last spotted in Kingsway Park in Urmston.

Both Cumbria Police and Greater Manchester Police are trying to find her.

Officers describe the 19-year-old as 5ft 6ins tall with shoulder length blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a white top, beige jumper and black cycling shorts.

Police say they are "concerned" for her welfare and asking anyone, who knows where she is, to contact them by calling 101.

They are also appealing directly to Ms Greig to get in touch.