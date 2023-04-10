A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted wounding and making threats to kill following an incident on Saturday 8 April on Lesh Lane, Barrrow

Cumbria Police haven't given further details of what actually happened but say this is the list of charges he's facing:

Attempted woundingMaking threats to killMaking threats with a bladed article in a public placeCriminal damage

The boy has been remanded in custody to appear at Barrow Magistrates on 18 April 2023.

Please note criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Cumbria Police are asking the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident.