A man has died in hospital following reports of him "acting erratically" on a street in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police confirmed officers were contacted at around 8.25am on Monday 10 April following reports of a man acting erratically on Bedford Road, Bootle.

A force spokesperson said the man was believed to have suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital where he has since died.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Residents and an employee at Stanley Wines on nearby Stanley Road said they were first aware of an incident after the considerable police presence arrived on the row of terraced houses.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the area and police have requested doorbell footage

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to the police contact prior to the man being taken to hospital.

Anyone with information which could assist with enquiries is asked to send a direct message to @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting log 217 of 10th April.

