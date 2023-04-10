A pensioner has died and another been left injured after the car they were in crashed into a tree.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to the scene on Almond Brook Road in Standish, Wigan around 12.30pm on 10 April where they found the Mercedes and its two occupants.

It is believed a 75-year-old man suffered a suspected medical episode at the wheel before colliding with a tree. Despite best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

His 73-year-old female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being supported by specially-trained officers whilst she receives treatment at hospital.

GMP is now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident - or may have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

Any footage can be shared with GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1303 of 10/04/2023.

You can also make a report via the website www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.