Three men are in hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Manchester on Easter Sunday.

A Mercedes car crashed on Oxford Road at about 1:20am.

Emergency services treated three men at the scene before they were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 240-09/04/2023.

