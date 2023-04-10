Police in Wigan say they are concerned for the welfare of a man from Standish who has been missing for more than a week.

Jonathan Ainscough, 46, was last seen by his family on Friday 31 March 2023 and might be riding his mountain bike.

Detective Inspector Chris Broad, of GMP's Wigan district, said: "We have been actively trying to locate Jonathan since he was reported missing but now need to appeal to the public.

"He is not believed to not be in possession of a mobile phone or any means of obtaining money.

"His family says he lives an isolated lifestyle, likes to cycle large distances and wild camp.

"Jonathan has no identifiable links to specific people or places other than he likes to frequent areas in Lancashire, including the Ribble Valley, Trough of Bowland and Pendle Hill, and Pembrokeshire.

"He is a white man, of slim build, with short shaved hair with facial hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black combat pants, black bobble hat and believed to be in possession of a black ‘Specialized’ mountain bike.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Jonathan or had contact from him, both in Greater Manchester and further afield."

Can you help?

Anyone with information about Jonathan's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7032 quoting log 3069-01/04/2023.

Information can also be reported online or by using GMP's LiveChat function, or you can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.