Two "inseparable" cats are searching for a quiet new home after they were found living under floorboards after their owner died.

Named after Star Wars characters, Luke and Leia were rescue from a boarded up property near Burnley back in February 2021.

The RSPCA say the cats were so "traumatised" by the experience it has taken two years with 'patient' foster carers to help them overcome their anxieties.

The pair have anxious tendencies and have lived with a foster carer since their rescue. Credit: RSPCA

Nicola Chilton, Stapeley Grange’s cattery supervisor, said: “It was a harrowing experience for Luke and Leia so they were understandably very nervous when they first arrived in our care.

"They were clearly comfortable in each other’s company, but less so with us, especially when they needed to be examined or treated."

Leia is now confident enough to allow her foster carer to gently stroke her paws, chest and neck, while Luke has started to enjoy cheek scratches and head and chin rubs.

Although they are both still anxious about sudden movements, both cats will now eat from their foster carer's hand and feel relaxed enough to stretch and show off their tummies.

The RSPCA is looking for a quiet, child-free forever home for Luke and Leia. Credit: RSPCA

Nicola continued: “It’s been a very long journey for them and they are going to need very understanding owners who are going to be fully invested in helping Luke and Leia with this next stage of their recovery.

"We’d love to see them settled in a forever home and we’re appealing to anyone who thinks they may be able to provide a suitable home to get in touch.”

The RSPCA says a quiet, calm home with people who will "give them plenty of space and let them do things at their own pace will be essential."

Due to their nervous nature, a home without young children or other pets is preferred.

To enquire about adopting Luke and Leia please telephone the cattery on 0300 123 0748 or email stapeleycattery@rspca.org.uk.

