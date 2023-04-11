Two lanes are closed and traffic is building up on a section of the motorway near Manchester after a crash involving a lorry.

National Highways say the collision, between junction 12 at Eccles and 11 at Birchwood, is causing tailback traffic on the westbound carriageway.

There are queues of more than six miles, with pictures from the scene appearing to show at least two lorries involved in the incident.

Drivers are urged to expect delays of up to 45 minutes, with recovery work "expected shortly."

A spokesperson from National Highways said: "The M62 westbound between J12 (M60 / M602) and J11 (Birchwood), traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to a collision."