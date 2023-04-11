A car driver has been arrested after a teenager died and three other people were injured when a car crashed into a tree in Cheshire.

Police were called to reports of the fatal collision involving a grey Ford Fiesta on the A530 near Whitchurch Road towards Nantwich on Sunday, 8 April at around 6.30pm.

Cheshire Police said that a 19-year-old front-seat passenger, a man from the Whitchurch area, died at the scene.

The male driver, 20, from Whitchurch, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Three other passengers, including a woman, 19, and two men aged 18 and 22, were each treated at hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the crash to get in touch via the Cheshire Police website or to call 101 and quote IML 1520280.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

