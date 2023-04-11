A man has been charged by Greater Manchester Police with soliciting after a video of an alleged incident in a taxi circulated on social media. Mohammed Jamal, of Shaw, Oldham, will appear in court later this week. Police say the charge relates to an alleged incident involving a woman in a taxi on Thames Street, Rochdale in the early hours of Sunday 9 April.

The 37 year old has been bailed ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Thursday 4 May 2023.

A police spokesperson said: "We understand the interest this case will have generated but it is absolutely imperative that the suspect has a fair trial so members of the public must refrain from engaging in conversations online, at least until proceedings have concluded."