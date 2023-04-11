A man has denied sending an offensive message to Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner.

David Perry, 66, faces two charges under the Communications Act relating to an email allegedly sent to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP on 3 May 2022.

Perry, from Weybridge, Surrey, pleaded not guilty to both charges when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The first charge alleges the message was "grossly offensive" and the second that it was "indecent, obscene or menacing".

The court heard Perry will say he did not send the email after telling police his computer might have been hacked.

The Deputy Chief Magistrate granted Perry unconditional bail ahead of a trial at the same court on 16 November.