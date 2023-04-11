Police divers return to river where Nicola Bulley was found

Police divers have returned to the river where mother-of-two Nicola Bulley vanished.

The dive team were spotted in the water downstream from a bench where police believe the mum-of-two went into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.

The 45-year-old disappeared while walking her dog along the River Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Her dog was found shortly after, alongside her phone which was still connected to a conference call.

Her disappearance sparked a huge search operation and intense media and public interest.

Her body was found in the river 23 days after she went missing, around a mile from the bench on 19 February.

Lancashire Police say it had been asked to carry out further investigations following a request from the coroner.

Police divers were spotted in the River Wyre on 4 April and a brief clip was uploaded to YouTube.

Lancashire Police said: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM coroner.”

An inquest into Ms Bulley’s death is to be held on 26 June.