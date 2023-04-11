Police are investigating a video of a taxi driver in Greater Manchester circulating on social media.

Those sharing the mobile phone footage claim it shows the man sexually assaulting a young women in the back of an Uber taxi in Rochdale, before he then drives away.

Greater Manchester Police say it is aware of the video, which has been shared thousands of times online, and are investigating the incident.

The MP for the area, Labour's Tony Lloyd, also raised concern about the video, tweeting: "I have been made aware of a video of an Uber driver circulating online and this must be taken very seriously. I've asked Greater Manchester Police to investigate this.

"I expect a very rapid investigation by the police as well as by Uber. This is a really worrying video and a rapid investigation is necessary.

"The protection of young people is paramount and this video needs to be investigated to give the public reassurance and to protect vulnerable young people."

An Uber spokesperson said: “We are horrified by what is depicted in the video and are taking action.

"We have banned the driver while we investigate and are working directly with the police.”