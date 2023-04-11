The roof of a double-decker bus has been ripped off after it crashed into a bridge in Salford.

Barton Lane in Eccles remains closed after the collision, that saw the bus smash into the bridge where the road runs beneath the Bridgewater Canal.

Greater Manchester Police traffic officers shared a picture of the damage on Twitter, stating that the road was closed, while an investigation is carried out.

The road will remain closed until the Ports Authority can assess and repair any damage to the bridge.

People are being asked to use alternative routes.

