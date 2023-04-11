Russ Foster starts new role as Chief Constable of the Isle of Man Constabulary

Play Brightcove video

Russ Foster talks with ITV's Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

Russ Foster has officially become the Chief Constable of the Isle of Man Constabulary.

Mr Foster has 30 years’ experience in policing and has joined after leaving his role as Deputy Chief Constable for West Yorkshire Police.

He has a Master’s Degree in Police Leadership and Management and has been a Chief Officer for nearly 10 years.

He takes over from Gary Roberts who served in the role from 2012, and first began working for the Constabulary in 1984 making him the longest serving Chief Constable in the British Isles.

The Isle of Man Constabulary is made up of approximately 221 officers, supported by Special Constables and Community Volunteers. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

When asked about his goals in the new role, Mr Foster said: "My priorities are going to be protecting vulnerable people, reducing harm within our communities, but also tackling criminality.

"So in terms of protecting vulnerable people, I do want to bring about a focus on tackling violence against women and girls, in particular domestic abuse."I do want to focus on those drugs gangs who are exploiting young people and vulnerable adults."

Mr Foster was working with Mr Roberts throughout February until the official handover on 1 April 2023.

