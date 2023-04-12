Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott

Plans are being drawn up for a memorial to pay tribute to murdered schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Olivia, nine, was shot dead by drug-dealer Thomas Cashman who fired indiscriminately at another criminal.

Cashman was jailed for a minimum of 42 years but refused to attend the court hearing.

Now, a memorial garden and children's play area are being planned to remember the young girl who was always laughing and having fun.

The plan is to turn the land into a play area featuring a mini road junction, complete with signs and a roundabout.

Stephen Blennerhassett, Kingsheath and District Veterans' Association (KDVA) said: "For about three years we've been thinking of doing something with this field.

"What happened with Olivia gave us a sad but strong impetus for us to get the field going."

Marie from KDVA said: "We want to do something for the little kids in the area. There's no where for them to go after school.

"Nothing has changed since Olivia was killed, we still do the same old things. That's why hopefully we can get this ready for the summer months."

Olivia's tree near her home in Dovecot. Credit: ITV Granada

Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, said: "They have devised to create something really special for Olivia, it's created such a buzz for the community.

"It's exactly what we need in this area.

"We've had unbelievable support from across the city and the UK as a whole. I think it's all systems go, we are talking to the council to get the land transferred to the group."

Olivia's family have given their blessing to the project.

It is hoped that once the council have given the go-ahead, spades will be in the ground in the next few months.

