Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone

An 84-year-old barber is putting down his scissors and turning his razor off for the final time - after 64 years in the business and cutting around half a million people's hair.

Dave Gilbert has been a barber in Southport since 1959 but has now decided it is time to retire and call it a day.

During his career, he has even cut the hair of 1966 World Cup winner Alan Ball and Everton legend Howard Kendal.

Dave Gilbert's premises in Southport has been open for 40 years. Credit: ITV Granada

Dave says he has one piece of advice for those in his profession.

He says: "The one thing you can give away, it costs you nothing, is a smile. If you get nothing back, you've lost nothing."

Dave's shop has been on Bispham Road for 40 years and he cycles to work every time. That clocks in at about 35,000 miles - enough to cycle around the world twice.

Dave Gilbert cycles to and from work every day, including for his lunch break. Credit: ITV Granada

For those who are 'follicly challenged', Dave has this advice: "If somebody thinks less of you without hair, they're not worth bothering with."

Despite the big names he has served in his career, there is one person Dave who's hair Dave wants to get his hands on.

"I wish I had cut King Charles hair", Dave says.

"I think he has a terrible hairdresser. He's changed it recently, his hair is a lot better - but it used to be diabolical!"

Dave thinks the King's hairstyle has improved recently. Credit: PA Images

There is time then for Dave to end his career on a high, with the King's Coronation on 6 May.

