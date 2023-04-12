Ten people, one of them a 14-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs and modern slavery offences after raids on addresses in Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

In the early hours of Wednesday 12 April Operation Vulcan executed 10 simultaneous warrants at a number of properties.

A search of the properties resulted in large amounts of class B and class C drugs and approximately £60,000 being seized as part of an investigation into the suspected drug distribution and exploitation of minors.

These arrests are the latest in Operation Vulcan, a multi-agency approach to tackling to serious organised crime in the Cheetham Hill and Strangeways areas of Manchester.

Arrests made:

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences and conspiracy to supply class B and C drugs.

Three men and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class B and C drugs.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class C drugs.

Detective Inspector Chris Julien said: "I hope today’s arrests and seizures demonstrate that Operation Vulcan is about much more than seizing counterfeit clothing.

"The sale of drugs and the exploitation of young, vulnerable people is a product of the criminality that has been embedded in the area for decades, and we are absolutely committed to tackling these issues, identifying those who are responsible, and bringing them to justice.

"At its heart, Operation Vulcan is a partnership effort, and whilst enforcement is an important element; real, sustainable change would not be possible without the help of the local community and our dedicated partner agencies.

Pictures from the raids Credit: GMP

"The multi-agency approach Operation Vulcan has adopted allows for maximum intelligence and evidence sharing to make sure every victim is identified early on and safeguarded.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal to members of the public for information. If you’ve noticed any suspicious activity in your area, or you suspect an individual may be being taken advantage of by criminal gangs, please report it.

"We will act on this information."

Greater Manchester Police are outlining how to spot signs of a child who is at risk of Child Criminal Exploitation.

They include:

Changes in behaviour; not coming home when they say they will or going missing; changes in appearance; reluctant to talk about friends/relationships and becoming secretive; struggling to engage in school; overly protective of their messages/social media; having more than one phone; accompanied by individuals older than them; concerns surrounding the use of alcohol or drugs; sudden changes/fear of people/friends.