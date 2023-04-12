Church leaders have placed life saving bleed control packs in Catholic parishes across the North West.

The Liverpool archdiocese has issued a list of 37 centres in Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Lancashire with the packs and says it is inspired by the family of a Liverpool schoolgirl stabbed to death in the city centre.

Ava White was 12 when she was knifed by a 14-year-old boy following a row over a Snapchat post after the Christmas lights switch on in 2021.

He was 15 when he was jailed for at least 13 years in July 2022 and cannot be named for legal reasons.

The schoolgirl was stabbed in one of the main shopping streets in Liverpool Credit: ITV News

Ever since her relatives have been campaigning through the Ava White Foundation for packs of equipment that could potentially save lives if a person suffers a catastrophic bleed.

The packs are designed to help blood loss in the critical moments before professional medical help arrives.

Ava (centre) with Mum Leeann (right) and older sister Mia Credit: Family handout

Ava’s mum Leeann White said: "We are so proud to hear that the Archdiocese of Liverpool has installed 37 lifesaving bleed control kits in Ava’s memory.

"We can’t thank you enough for all the love and support you have shown us."

She spoke to ITV News in January about the terrible impact her daughter's death had on her family.

Leeann and Ava's aunt June were there when one of the kits was brought to Christ the King at Childwall in Liverpool.

Operations manager Brian Lowry, Ava’s aunt June White, finance director Jill Boggan, Ava’s mum Leeann White and area manager Kim Schofield. Credit: Liverpool Archdiocese

All parish centre managers will complete training in using the bleed control packs.

Jill Boggan, director of finance at the Archdiocese of Liverpool said: “We were all shocked and devastated at Ava’s death and as she was part of our archdiocesan community and we very much support the family in their quest to encourage public venues to have this life-saving equipment."

Ava’s family have set up a petition to make it a legal requirement to have bleed control kits in all public places.