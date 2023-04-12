A group of of children as young as nine who surrounded officers and threw sticks at them will be traced and spoken to by police, the force has warned.

The group of youths crowded around two female PCSOs "in an intimidating manner", preventing them from accessing their car, as they patrolled Mersey Park on Thursday 6 April, Merseyside Police said.

Police in Wirral said: "This sort of groups behaviour is intimidating to decent people and families with children enjoying the parks.

"In this instance, some youths were carrying sticks, one of which was thrown towards officers and another at a moving police van.

"Whilst some of the older youths in the group saw sense and backed down, some younger ones did not. Ages of this group range from nine to 17."

Local policing inspector Daniel Greenhalgh said the parents of the children involved should expect visits from officers and the anti-social behaviour team in the coming weeks.

He said: “Body worn footage recorded the incident and the main individuals can expect contact from police over the next couple of weeks.

"Some think face coverings are preventing police from identifying them, but I can assure you it is not.

"Any parent who wishes to come forward with their child to be dealt following this incident can contact Merseyside Police.

“It is disappointing to see some youths behaviour during the nicer weather and school holiday periods.

"While the majority of youths are parented and well behaved, there continues to be those who are not and show zero respect, using face coverings which intimidates and perhaps in the belief they will get away with disgraceful behaviours."

