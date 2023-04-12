An inmate has been spotted on the roof of Strangeways in Manchester.

The building – still known to many by its former name 'Strangeways' - is one of the country's largest high security, category A men's prisons.

Emergency services are currently at the scene with specialist negotiators.

Police say members of the public should avoid the area, but there is not believed to be a wider threat to the public.

The jail, to the north of Manchester city centre, which has capacity for over 1,200 inmates, was rebuilt following the infamous Strangeways riot of April 1990 – the biggest disturbance in prison service history.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 4:30pm on Wednesday 12 April 2023, officers were called to a concern for welfare of a man on Southall Street.

"Road closures in and around Southall Street will remain in place until further notice. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

"There is believed to be no wider threat to the public."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...