Police have put out an urgent appeal to find a woman and her two children who have gone missing from a hotel in Stockport.

Shelan, her son Anas, 11 and 10-year-old daughter Sana were last seen at the Britannia Hotel, Stockport on Wednesday 5 April at 4:30pm.

It is believed they family are travelling across the UK.

Greater Manchester Police say it is increasingly concerned about Shelan and the children and want to make sure they are safe and well.

Can you help?

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 9790 or 101