A tenant living in a flat in Manchester said she was 'absolutely disgusted' to find mould and fungus growing in her apartment block.

Lyanne Moore has lived in her flat in Block E of Albion Works in New Islington for just under a year.

She said the problem with mould started in January and has now started growing outside her flat door.

Lyanne said Residential Management Group (RMG), who are in charge of maintaining the building, were quick to sort the initial problem, but she claims she has had no response about the latest growth.

Lyanne said: "I don't think anyone who lives in these blocks should have to see that, it's pretty nasty.

"It always leaks in the area where fungus has grown, so I imagine it was bound to happen, but it's just not natural and dangerous.

"You hear horror stories of those who get health problems for always being in close proximity to something like that so it needs to be gone."

Lyanne said there have been problems with RMG failing to turn up to fix the issue.

She said: "It should be a priority, people live in this area and they can get sick, I'm going to clean it again as no one else will but if it happens again then I don't know."

RMG said the problems experienced at the block of flats are in relation to a historic leak. They say there are currently no damp patches in the communal area. The areas are inspected every day by their teams, they added.

The news has followed calls for similar interventions to be made in the private rental sector after the House of Commons added Awaab's Law to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill following the tragic death of the toddler.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Labour MP for Salford and Eccles, called for 'an equivalent Awaab's Law' for private tenants.

Addressing the issue at Albion Works, RMG said in a statement: "We have now looked into this matter.

"We believe this is in relation to a historic leak and there are currently no damp patches in the communal areas.

"There was a leak in an apartment which was addressed via the insurers and the damp that stemmed from the leak was removed.

"The areas are inspected every day by our team and we would encourage the residents if any maintenance issues do arise to our 24/7 support team."

