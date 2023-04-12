Merseyside Police is appealing for help after two women followed a 92-year-old into a supermarket and stole her purse from her handbag.

It is believed one of the women distracted the pensioner while the other took the victim’s purse from her handbag during the incident around 11.45am on Wednesday 22 March.

Merseyside Police has now released CCTV images of women they hope can help with their inquiries.

Community Policing Inspector Andrew Robinson said: “This was very distressing for the victim and to target a vulnerable person is despicable.

"We want to catch the culprits so no one else becomes victim to theft.

“If you saw two women acting suspiciously in the area at this time or witnessed what happened who we have have not already spoken then please contact us.

“I am also appealing to the two women featured in the images, or anyone who recognises them to come forward.

"We believe they could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”

