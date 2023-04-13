Around 70 Wigan Athletic supporters will be putting their best foot forward this weekend by walking it all the way to Blackpool to support a local charity.

It is the annual walk in support of the Joseph's Goal charity, set up in the name of Joseph Kendrick, who was born with the rare genetic disorder NKH.

Joseph, now 13, was Latics' lucky mascot at the 2013 FA Cup final, when he was carried onto the field by skipper Emmerson Boyce.

Previous walks have taken in Bolton, Fleetwood, Leeds and Morecambe, and have raised more than £125,000 which has funded ground-breaking research.

"We're really pleased to be doing this walk for the fifth time," said organiser Martin Tarbuck, editor of the 'Mudhutter' fanzine.

"It's amazing that, despite the turmoil on and off the field, Latics fans can come together to pull off this strenuous walk, and hundreds are once again putting their hands in their pocket to sponsor Joseph's Goal and raise funds to help find a cure for NKH.

"We're hoping this walk will hit £20k or even £30k like previous efforts."

There have been five Joseph's Goal walks Credit: Paul Kendrick

Walkers will be fed with pies and pasties from local Wigan bakers Muffin Man and Galloways to help them along their way.

At the start of the walk, the walkers will also be heading to Wigan Athletic's Christopher Park training ground to meet Shaun Maloney and some of the players.

The Supporters Club will also be supplying drinking water and ponchos – with heavy rain forecast – and will hold bucket collections on all their coaches bound for Bloomfield Road, while Whelan’s Sports Bar at the DW will be opening early on Friday morning to provide tea and coffee for walkers prior to departure.

"We're again humbled by the huge generosity shown by everyone, both in terms of giving their time to organise, support and complete the walk, and everyone who is donating," said Emma Kendrick, Joseph's mum, who co-founded the charity in 2012.

"It's great to see everyone coming together once again, and hopefully it will inspire the team to continue their 100 per cent records in games we've walked to."

