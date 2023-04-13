A thief smashed his way into a church through a stained-glass window before stealing expensive silverware and cash from a safe.

The offender is believed to have entered St Mary's Church in Goosnargh between 5pm on Monday 10 April and 9am on Tuesday 11 April.

They managed to gain access into the back office of the church by breaking a stained-glass window, stealing expensive silverware and cash from a safe.

The church's CCTV was also damaged.

The force have asked for extra vigilance near church buildings across the country. Credit: Google Earth

Lancashire Police want people to get in touch if they were on Church Lane and the surrounding area and noticed anything suspicious on Monday or Tuesday.

The burglary is being connected with several similar offences at churches in other parts of the country.

The force have asked for extra vigilance near church buildings and for security measures to be reviewed.

Anyone with information can contact 101, quoting log 0646 of April 11, 2023.