Video report by Granada Reports journalist Andrew Fletcher

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has opened the doors to his farm to welcome families with sick children this Easter.

Kelvin and his fellow actor wife Liz have invited families to their 120-acre Cheshire farm to enjoy Fletchers on the Farm Easter Wonderland free-of-charge.

The Fletchers have made 100 tickets available to children who have recently been in hospital, and their families who were accommodated and supported in a Ronald McDonald House during their child’s treatment.

Kelvin said: "It's been chaos this Easter, good chaos. Any sheep farm will tell you the same.

"We always do it with a smile on our face. We are lambing about 50 ewes currently.

"It's our chance two years in to say what we've learnt so far. This is what we find fascinating about the Peak District, the animals and wildlife.

"It's absolutely fantastic to see the smiles on the families faces."

Kelvin with the 100 people that came down to his farm in Cheshire. Credit: ITV Granada

Bonny Morgans' family stayed at Ronald MacDonald accommodation after she was born at just 23 weeks.

Her mum, Rachel said: "We were transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital because they had an ICU that could look after a child of that gestation.

"We've just had a lovely day out because when you're stuck in hospital, you miss out on those family days, so we've been able to recoup some nice memories together."

Kevin has a personal connection to Ronald MacDonald House. When he was younger, they helped his family through his brother's treatment for a heart condition.

The Easter bunny welcoming the children to the farm Credit: ITV Granada

Activities for the children on the day included:

An Easter egg trail and the chance to meet farmyard animals including pigs and pygmy goats

Photo opportunities in the many decorative themed areas

A meeting with Alice and the Easter Bunny in the woods at the end of the trail

A full-sized Easter egg and while taking in the countryside views

A visit to the lambing shed to see pregnant ewes and new-born lambs

Ronald McDonald House was founded in the UK in 1989 and has supported more than 60,000 families.

In 2022, the Charity accommodated more than 6,600 families, who stayed for an average of 16 nights

The Charity’s 14 Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK provide free ‘home away from home’ accommodation for families so they can be moments away from their child in hospital.

