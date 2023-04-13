Liverpool's very own Rebecca Ferguson will perform during the interval of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final.

Other artists to join the 36-year-old soul singer on stage at Liverpool ACC include Rita Ora and Ukrainian artists Alyosha and Mariya Yaremchuk.

The UK were selected to Eurovision on behalf of last year's winners Ukraine, who are unable to host due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the ACC Liverpool. Credit: Eurovision Song Contest

The former X Factor contestant Ferguson will perform with Alyosha, who came 10th in Eurovision in 2010.

Alyosha will sing a new arrangement of Duran Duran’s Ordinary World, exploring the Ukrainian singer’s personal journey fleeing the war-torn country.

Yaremchuk, who came sixth at Eurovision 2014, will sing some of the most well-known pieces of music from her country.

Afterwards, Ukrainian rapper Otoy and Zlata Dziunka, who came ninth when she competed in Junior Eurovision last year on behalf of Ukraine, will perform.

Rita Ora will perform her brand-new single Praising You. Credit: PA Images

Ora, known for the number one hits I Will Never Let You Down and How We Do, will perform a medley of her songs and her brand-new single Praising You.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “There won’t be a moment to miss during these very entertaining and very tense semi-finals.

“Good luck to all the countries involved as they compete for a place in what’s going to be an unforgettable grand final.”

A trio of drag queens will will also get the crowd going while performing with a dance troupe.

The semi-finals are broadcast on the BBC on 9 May and 11 May.