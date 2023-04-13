Tommy Fury and Liam Payne have joined this year's Soccer Aid line-up, after first appearing to announce a boxing match.

An image posted to their social media accounts on Wednesday, 12 April, showed the pair facing one another as the words on the photo read: "Liam Payne Tommy Fury this summer announcement tomorrow".

A number of fans were left curious and confused, with many asking what was "going on?"

It was confirmed this morning that the pair will take to the pitch at this year's Soccer Aid for Unicef.

Former Love Island star Tommy and ex-One Direction band member Liam, will join a number of celebrities for the charity match at Old Trafford in June.

Professional boxer Tommy, the brother of Tyson Fury, said he will be "a little bit starstruck" by Usain Bolt, but hopes to make him proud.

He said: "I used to watch Usain in all the Olympics and to be playing alongside him on a football pitch will be absolutely incredible.

"I think for the first 10 or 15 seconds I'll be a little bit starstruck until he tells me to get in position. But I'll try and do him proud."

Usain Bolt will captain one of the Soccer Aid teams. Credit: ITV

Tommy will join Bolt's World XI FC team, which will also have former striker Robbie Keane as coach and see Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett and Love Island winner and presenter Kem Cetinay among the players.

Liam Payne will return to the England squad, who will be captained by former England footballer and Euros winner Jill Scott with TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, singer Tom Grennan, Olympian Sir Mo Farah, comedian Alex Brooker, former footballer turned pundit Gary Neville also among the line-up.

The match is being held at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground on 11 June, which makes the occasion even more special for Fury as he grew up as a fan of the football club.

"My granddad is mad obsessed with football and ever since I was a kid he always used to take me to United games. He always used to watch United so I grew up around them," he said.

Tommy said he is still an avid fan of football and plans to watch the Women's World Cup this year with his partner Molly-Mae Hague, who he met on the fifth series of Love Island, and their newborn daughter Bambi.

Tommy and partner Molly-Mae with newborn daughter Bambi.

He added: "Me and Molly, we love all sports. We love women's sports as well so we'll definitely be getting together on the sofa, lots of popcorn and watching that for sure."

Earlier this year, Tommy dedicated his boxing victory against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to Hague and Bambi.

Ahead of swapping his boxing gloves for football boots, Tommy admitted he had a few lessons as a child but that he is "not the best footballer in the world".

However, he hopes to do his best at the charity event, adding: "It's having fun and taking part, that's what counts and I'm sure we'll put on a great show".

Some of the team members for Soccer Aid 2023. Credit: ITV

Soccer Aid, co-founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006, raises money for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef to help children in need around the world.

The charity match will be broadcast on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Tickets are available here.

