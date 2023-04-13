Violent armed robbers who attacked the brothers of Premier League stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford in a terrifying raid have been jailed.

Tyler Alexander-Arnold was forced to hand over the keys to his £70,000 Range Rover, while Dane Rashford had a sawn-off shotgun pointed at his face and his £22,000 Rolex Daytona watch snatched by the trio of masked robbers – who also carried a machete and a baseball bat.

Both men were struck to the head with the bat and needed stitches after the raid, Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court was told.

Tariq Dervan, 22, Romario Harmer, 21 and Talleko Lemonious, 28, had denied involvement, but after a trial in January each of them was convicted by a jury of five counts of robbery and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

Passing sentence, Mr Recorder Peter Horgan said: “This was clearly a brazen and planned robbery in broad daylight.”

Dervan, from Staffordshire, was jailed for five-and-a-half years, while Harmer, from Old Trafford, Manchester, for four years.

Lemonious, from Wythenshawe, was additionally also sentenced for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition linked to an unrelated crime. He was jailed for 18 years in total.

The trio carried out the robbery at Little Rock Cafe Caribbean Cafe, in Manchester's Moss Side. Credit: MEN Media

Earlier, Stephen McNally, prosecuting, told the court the victims had been having breakfast with three other friends at the Little Rock Caribbean Cafe in Moss Side, Manchester, on the morning of 12 January 2019 before intending to drive to Brighton to watch a Liverpool football match.

Ten to fifteen minutes after sitting down to eat, the three men, wearing dark clothing and balaclavas burst in armed with a sawn-off shotgun, machete and baseball bat.

“They used violence to steal watches, a set of keys and wallets of the five victims. These were high profile victims and had been deliberately targeted,” he said.

Mr Alexander-Arnold heard one of the men shout ‘get your watch off’ and turned to look to find a man wearing a mask around two to three feet away from him. He then swung the baseball bat, hitting his head and knocking him to the floor.

The bat was swung with such force that it broke and half of it was left in the café.

Mr Rashford was also struck to the head and knocked to the ground by a man he described as wearing a ‘ski mask’.

Both men suffered wounds to their heads and needed stitches after the attack, Minshull Street Crown Court was told.

One of the friends was hit to the head and staggered backwards before being confronted with a man pointing a shotgun at him. He said he ‘believed he was going to be shot’ and immediately took off his Rolex watch worth between £3,000 and £4,000.

Another friend was also struck and had his Gucci wallet taken from him, and the fifth man had his £1,000 Hugo Boss watch stolen.

The robbers then fled at speeds of up to 70mph in the Range Rover - but it was fitted with a tracker and the trio were arrested by police an hour later at a house around two miles away in Fallowfield, south Manchester.

At the house, police found items stolen in the robbery, including watches and wallets, along with ski masks.

The sawn-off shotgun was found hidden in a nearby bush which had Harmer’s DNA on.

Chudi Grant, for Dervan, said his client was a youth at the time and that he had experienced difficulties at home. He said he plans to rebuild his life upon his release.

And for Harmer, Julian Goode said that his client was 17 at the time of the offences and that no further offences have been committed.

