Grand National: Who are the famous faces who own racehorses?

As thousands of people get ready to attend the Grand National in Aintree, here's a look at some of the famous faces who own racehorses.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson is a popular name in the horse racing scene and owns a number of horses.

In March, he entered three horses at the Cheltenham Racing Festival.

Sir Alex Ferguson entered three race horses at Chelthenham.

One of Sir Alex’s horses, Rock of Gibraltar, is a serial winner winning £1.16 million in 12 races.

Sir Alex also co-owned a horse called Give Me a Copper with presenter Jeremy Kyle.

Harry Redknapp

Sir Alex Ferguson is not the only football manager to get involved with horse racing, former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp is also an avid racing enthusiast, owning as many as 18 horses.

Of those, four were entered into the Cheltenham Festival, including Gerri Colombe, Back on the Lash and Shakem Up’Arry.

Michael Owen

Ex Liverpool and England player Michael Owen is another figure in football who has had a lot of success in horse racing.

Michael Owen.

The former striker owns several horses and has experience with training horses at his own stables, Manor House Stables in Cheshire.

In 2011, one of Owen's most successful horses, Brown Panther, won the King George V Stakes Race at Ascot.

Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney bought two racehorses for a total of around £126,000.

But Pippy and Switcharooney only won one low-level race between them. As a result Rooney gave up on horse racing in 2013.

Wayne Rooney. Credit: PA Images

Elizabeth Hurley, Hugh Bonneville & Heston Blumenthal

The trio are all part of the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Network syndicate and have enjoyed success on some of the most valuable race courses in the world.

Their wins include the Al Naboodah Travel Trophy at Meydan, Saudi Arabia, won by Acolyte in January 2017.