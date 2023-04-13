Passengers on a popular rollercoaster at Blackpool's Pleasure Beach were forced to walk down the ride after it suddenly stopped.

The Big One ground to a halt around 2.50pm on Tuesday 11 April after weather conditions rapidly changed.

Guided by staff, riders walked down from the peak of the rollercoaster which remained closed for the rest of the day due to "high gusts of wind".

Blackpol Pleasure Beach Credit: ITV Granada Reports

A spokesperson for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: "At 2.50pm on Tuesday 11th April, Blackpool Pleasure Beach stopped the Big One train on the ride’s lift hill due to sudden changes in weather conditions.

"Guests on the ride were reassured and escorted from the ride by Blackpool Pleasure Beach staff.

"Due to high gusts of wind the Big One rollercoaster closed for the remainder of the day."