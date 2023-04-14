GMP WhatsApp scandal: two more officers disciplined over racist group chat

Two more police officers have been disciplined following an investigation into a 'racist' police WhatsApp group, it has emerged.One was given a written warning while another received 'management' advice.

Three other police officers were also investigated but did not face disciplinary action as they had 'no case to answer', the police watchdog has confirmed.They were members of a police WhatsApp group titled 'The Dispensables' and subtitled 'the gods of north Manchester who risk their lives every day to f*** jobs off'.Racist and homophobic language was used in chat in the group.Two other cops were sacked and a third was handed a final written warning following a public disciplinary hearing last week.

The police watchdog found the “abhorrent” WhatsApp group on an officer's phone.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: "The messages in this WhatsApp group were inexcusable and abhorrent.

"Messages sent via WhatsApp and on any form of social media cannot be a hiding place for officers with these types of views."Behaviour of this nature seriously undermines public confidence in policing. It is part of our role, and for police forces themselves, to ensure that it is rooted out and those responsible are held to account for their actions."The outcome sends a clear message that the use and failure to challenge offensive language is wholly unacceptable."

