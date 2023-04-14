A man has died after being hit by a suspected stolen car in Netherton on Merseyside.Emergency services were called to Morgan Mews at around 9.05pm on Thursday 13 April, after reports a dark coloured Audi S8 had crashed into a house.

At the scene, emergency crews found a man had also been hit by a car.Officers have now confirmed that the man, in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was driving the car, which is suspected to have been stolen during a previous burglary, ran away from the scene.Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and a structural assessor will decide if the property is structurally sound and safe. Detective Inspector Colin Rennison said: "We are in the very early stages of establishing the circumstances of this incident."Officers are currently at the scene and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out. We will also be checking CCTV and smart doorbell footage from the area in a bid to identify the male who was driving the vehicle."We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured car being driven in the area before the collision occurred.

"Any information you have, however small you may think it is, could prove to be vital to our enquiries."

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 1042 of 13th April.

You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.

