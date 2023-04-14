Race-goers have flocked to Aintree for the first Ladies Day since dress code rules were relaxed.

The Jockey Club, which runs 15 racecourses including Aintree, removed the strict dress code ahead of the Grand National this weekend, in order to make events more 'comfortable and accessible' for those attending.

Organisers say the only exceptions to the new policy are offensive fancy dress outfits or offensive clothing and replica sports shirts.

The Jockey Club's Chief Executive, Nevin Truesdale said: "We are encouraging you to dress as you feel most comfortable and confident on racedays, as part of our commitment to make the sport as accessible and inclusive as possible and in line with the large majority of other sports."Of course, that does not mean we are discouraging you from wearing your favourite suit or dress or reaching for the most glamorous item of clothing for a day at the races if you wish."We are just keen to ensure that your enjoyment is not impacted by whether you can only stand or sit in a certain place based on your choice of clothing."

